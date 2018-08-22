Lanny Davis , lawyer representing Donald Trump ’s former longtime fixer/personal attorney/bullet-taker, spent this morning traversing the TV news landscape teasing that his client has information that would be “of interest” to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Davis also said that his client is such a changed man he would not accept any pardon from Trump. And, Davis plugged the GoFundMe campaign he’s launched to help his client “tell the truth about Donald Trump.” At time of publication, it had raised about $36K.

“I can tell you it’s my observation that what he knows, that he witnessed, will be of interest to the special counsel,” Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos this morning on Good Morning America . Cohen “will tell the truth to everybody who asks him about Mr. Trump,” though he did not say if Cohen has agreed to meet with federal investigators.

Also this morning, on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Davis said Helsinki was Cohen’s turning point.

“Helsinki was a significant turning point,” he said, claiming Cohen became “worried about the future of the country” when he saw Trump on stage with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, who everyone in Trump’s intel operation concluded had interfered in the election to get Trump elected.

“That shook up Mr. Cohen,” Davis insisted, calling Cohen’s decision to implicate Trump in court “an evolutionary process, a painful process.”

When talk turned to Trump as Putin’s Useful Idiot Under Siege, Davis said Cohen is worried Trump will “do something idiotic” to deflect attention from the headlines after Cohen turned himself in to authorities, describing the situation as “very scary” and “dangerous.”

That was Davis’ segue to plug his client’s GoFundMe campaign.

Davis might want to stay away from programs that have a live studio audience when he makes that pitch going forward, based on reax of Megyn Kelly’s Today show crowd who began to guffaw when he began selling the site, saying, “Could I take one opportunity to remind everyone that Michael Cohen has suffered a tragic and difficult experience with his family…He is without resources.”

In reaction to the crowd’s reponse, Davis sniffed, “I would say the reaction of your audience may be they are not as interested in getting the truth out about Donald Trump as many other people in the country.”

Booing ensued.

Previous night, Davis also told CNN’s Don Lemon that Cohen has more serious dirt on Trump.

“I do know that Michael Cohen has information that would be of interest to Mr. Mueller in his probe of a conspiracy to corrupt American democracy, very similar to the indictment of the 12 Russians,” he said.

“I won’t calling it the smoking gun information, somebody else would have to judge that,” he added modestly.

Tantalizingly, he assured this additional intel is not about the campaign-period Trump Tower meeting in which Don Jr. and other met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton.