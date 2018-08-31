Lana Del Rey will not perform as planned September 7 at the Israel Meteor Festival, tweeting Friday that she was delaying her show “until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans.”

Del Rey received backlash from advocates of a cultural boycott of Israel for her decision to perform at the Israeli festival, to which she replied earlier this month, “I would like to remind you that performing in Tel Aviv is not a political statement or a commitment to the politics there just as singing here in California doesn’t mean my views are in alignment with my current government’s opinions or sometimes inhuman actions”.

Supporters of the BDS (Boycott, Development & Sanctions) movement are strongly critical of Western artists who perform in Israel. Some of the movement’s most vocal supporters, including Roger Waters, Brian Eno, Kathleen Hanna, Mark Ruffalo and Angela Davis, among others, have been pressuring musicians to cancel scheduled concerts in Israel in protest of the country’s treatment of Palestine. Some, such as Lorde, have canceled their shows, while others such as Nick Cave and Radiohead have resisted the calls of boycott.

Del Rey was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival, which is set to run from Sept. 6-8.