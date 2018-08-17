Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to get grilled by Black Mirror actor Maxine Peake at the Edinburgh International Television Festival.

The opposition leader and MP Corbyn is giving the Alternative MacTaggart at the festival, which runs August 22-24. He will give a keynote address before Peake oversees a Q&A. Previous Alternative MacTaggart speakers have included Russell Brand, Sharon Horgan and Charlie Brooker. Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel is giving the MacTaggart during the festival.

Corbyn, who has come under recent political pressure after it emerged he attended a wreath-laying ceremony near memorials who were accused of having links to the 1972 Olympic Games terrorist attack, said he was “hugely looking forward” to the event.

“A strong, diverse and independent media is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy and society. I hope to offer some perspectives on the UK media and its role today, discuss how good journalism challenges the powerful and what is holding it back in the digital age of tech giants and unaccountable billionaires,” he added.

Peake said, “I feel very honoured to be given the chance to interview one of the most inspiring and surprising political heavy weights of our time. As a long-time admirer of Jeremy, having the opportunity to ask him about life, policy, culture and which soap character he most identifies with is all very exciting.”

Festival Advisory Chair Phil Edgar-Jones added, “Jeremy Corbyn has a fascinating relationship with the media, stimulating controversy on a near daily basis. With that scrutiny in mind it’s important to uncover his view of our industry in what will be his most comprehensive speech on the subject. I am looking forward to an engaging debate.”