Unsolved creator Kyle Long has signed an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions, the studio behind the critically praised USA Network series, to develop and produce premium scripted content for cable and streamers.

The first potential series developed under the deal will be an adaptation of Kris Radish’s book Run, Bambi Run, with Long set to write and executive produce. The book follows the true story of Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek, a former Milwaukee police officer, who was suing the department for sexual discrimination when she was arrested and eventually convicted for murdering her husband’s ex-wife. Bembenek insisted she was railroaded and after breaking out of prison became a national folk hero, inspiring the slogan “Run, Bambi, Run.”

“Working with UCP on Unsolved was the type of experience a writer dreams of,” said Long. “I’m thrilled to cement the relationship with Run Bambi Run, a project I am truly obsessed with and just hope I can do justice.”

Long began his career as feature writer before transitioning into television, where he has developed several pilots, and wrote for Fox’s The Good Guys and USA Network’s Suits He then created Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. for USA, the true crime series which chronicled the two major police investigations in the separate murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Long joins UCP’s list of overall deals including Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming. Briarpatch, Angelyne), Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment (Slaughterhouse-Five), Nick Antosca (Channel Zero, The Act), Patrick Macmanus (Happy!, Slaughterhouse-Five), and Steve Blackman (Umbrella Academy), among others.

Long is repped by WME, The Shuman Company, and Adam Kaller at Hansen Jacobson.