The Kuwait National Cinema Company (KNCC) is today launching a nine-screen multiplex at Al-Kout Mall as it continues to roll out its Cinescape rebrand.

The venue will include seating for 1,586 cinema-goers, an IMAX screen and 4DX as well as the country’s first online pre-ordering service for concessions.

KNCC is also working on the redevelopment of Cinescape Avenues and Cinescape Al-Muhallab, as well as new Cinescape cinemas in The Assima Project, Kuwait City, and three new cinemas within Souq Al Kout under a new brand.

The company is aiming to almost double its screen count in Kuwait to 105 by 2022. It is also due to enter the Saudi market next year as an exhibitor — in partnership with a local real estate developer — and distributor, through sister company Front Row, of which it is an investor.

Commenting on the growth, KNCC Business Development Manager, Khaled Issam Al-Marzouq said, “Kuwait National Cinema Company has come a long way since its establishment in 1954 and is now one of the region’s leading content providers…The company is making significant investment to enhance the movie-going experience, with plans to increase the number of its cinemas to more than 105 across the whole of Kuwait by 2022. All of our theaters will be equipped with cutting-edge designs and technology for an innovative experience that exceeds visitors’ expectations. After all, Kuwait is the second largest theatrical market in the region.”