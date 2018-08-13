History has ordered a second season of its medieval drama series Knightfall, with Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill joining the cast and Aaron Helbing (The Flash, Spartacus: War of the Damned) set as showrunner and executive producer. Also joining the Season 2 cast is Tom Forbes (The Bastard Executioner, Wolf Hall) and Genevieve Gaunt (The Royals).

Starring Tom Cullen, Knightfall, from A+E Studios, Jeremy Renner’s The Combine and Midnight Radio, goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most precious relics. Knightfall goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to learn who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing.

Hamill will play Talus, a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for 10 years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order.

Photos: Thruline Entertainment/Darren Gerrish

Forbes will portray Prince Louis, the violent and unpredictable son of King Philip and heir to the throne. Gaunt is Isabella, the daughter of King Philip and well on her way to becoming the woman who history would call “the she-wolf of France.”

The renewal follows strong ratings for Season 1 of Knightfall, which reached 25 million total viewers in Live+7. The series is also currently the No. 3 new drama in cable among total viewers in L+7, according to Nielsen and History.

“In the face of ever-increasing competition, we’re proud of History’s track record of producing signature drama series that are epic in scope with complex characters,” said Eli Lehrer, History’s EVP Programming. “Whether it’s the legendary Knights Templar, the extraordinary tale of medieval Norsemen, or the story of a formerly classified United States Air Force program investigating UFOs during the Cold War, these series reflect our commitment to bringing the defining, big canvas stories of history to life. We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker Knightfall in season two and welcoming Mark to the cast.”

Knightfall’s Season 2 joins History’s Vikings and the upcoming Project Blue Book, executive produced by Robert Zemeckis and starring Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey, on its drama series slate.

Helbing serves as showrunner and executive producer. Executive producers for Midnight Radio are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Don Handfield (Touchback, The Founder) and Richard Rayner (L.A. Without A Map) serve as creators and executive producers for The Combine, with Renner (American Hustle, The Hurt Locker) also serving as executive producer. Cyrus Voris (Legends), Ethan Reiff (Legends), Rick Jacobson (Ash vs Evil Dead) and Barry Jossen also executive produce.