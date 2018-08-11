Christy Carlson Romano – the voice of the original Kim Possible – will have a cameo in the live-action Disney Channel movie update, set for a 2019 debut.

Romano revealed her appearance today during “D23’s Saturday Morning on the Lot,” a live event held at the Burbank studios celebrating ABC and Disney Channel cartoons from 1997–2007, including the original Kim Possible animated series.

Also revealed: comedian/actor Patton Oswalt will play Professor Dementor in the live action. Oswalt was the voice of Dementor in the original animated series.

Kim Possible is about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. The movie stars Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible (seen in character for the first time in a newly released on-air promo for the movie); Sean Giambrone (ABC’s The Goldbergs) as Kim Possible’s loyal best friend, Ron Stoppable; Alyson Hannigan (Disney Junior’s animated series Fancy Nancy) as brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (AKA Mom Possible); Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega will play fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego, respectively; Connie Ray (The Big C) as grandmother Nana Possible; Ciara Wilson (OMG!) as new high school student Athena; Erika Tham (Make It Pop) as Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie and Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as teen computer genius Wade.



Romano also said she will voice young bot-fighter Trina in an upcoming episode of Disney Channel’s animated Big Hero 6 The Series.

The live-action movie was written by Mark McCorkle, Robert Schooley and Josh Cagan. The executive producers are McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine. The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky . Blyth Nailling is the casting director.

The live-action Kim Possible Disney Channel Original Movie is a production of Middleton Productions, a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.