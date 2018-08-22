Fear the Walking Dead alum Kim Dickens has been tapped to star opposite Lily Mae Harrington In Queen Fur, Showtime’s drama pilot from writer Eileen Myers (Masters of Sex). Michael Mosley (Seven Seconds), Jon Foster (Like Father), Joshua Mikel (The Walking Dead), Keith Machekanyanga (Timeless) and Spencer Howell (Ithaca) also have been cast as regulars should the pilot go to series.

Created, written and executive produced by Myers, Queen Fur is set in a small town in Central Florida – a place where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. And at the center of it all is Macy Dunleavy (Harrington) – a curvy, sexy, unapologetic high school dropout who is finding her womanhood and is ready to seize a big opportunity.

Dickens will play Macy’s mom, a former local beauty queen.

Mosley will play Todd, a local gun salesman. Mikel is Ryan, an associate of Todd. Foster will play Rob, Macy’s older brother, an ex-Marine plagued with anxieties. Machekanyanga will play Ralph, a small time criminal who fancies himself an entrepreneur. Howell is 9-year-old Jim, the youngest member of Rita and Macy’s family.

Queen Fur is a co-production of Showtime and Sony Pictures TV. Sian Heder (Orange Is the New Black) will direct the pilot. Deb Spera (Army Wives) will serve as an executive producer with Myers.

Dickens is coming off her role as Madison in Fear the Walking Dead. She shared in a SAG award nomination for Deadwood and has also starred or recurred in film and TV projects including House of Cards, Sons of Anarchy, Gone Girl, Treme, Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, among others. She’s repped by Gersh.

Mosley is set to reprise his role as Preacher Mason Young in season two of Netflix’s Ozark. He most recently starred as Detective Joe ‘Fish’ Rinaldi in crime-drama, Seven Seconds alongside Regina King, also for Netflix. His other credits include a starring role on USA Network’s Sirens and a recurring on ABC’s Castle. He’s repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

Mikel played Jared in seasons 7 & 8 of The Walking Dead and is set for a recurring role as Steven Conners in Black Lightning. He’s repped by J Pervis Talent Agency.

Foster starred in Accidentally on Purpose, Windfall and Life As We Know It, and has also appeared in the films Rampart, Brotherhood, Stay Alive and The Door in the Floor.

Machekanyanga’s credits include NBC’s Timeless and lead roles in Hyde Park’s independent feature Followers and AFI’s Outdooring. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Principal Entertainment Group.

Howell first appeared on screen in the Meg Ryan-directed Ithaca.