EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed KiKi Layne, the newbie star of Barry Jenkins’ upcoming If Beale Street Could Talk.

WME will represent Layne in all areas. In addition to starring in November’s Beale Street, Layne’s slate is filled with high profile projects.

Layne will star in A24’s Native Son directed by Rashid Johnson. She will join Ashton Sanders, Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Bill Camp and Sanaa Lathan. Layne also stars the forthcoming Rupert Wyatt-directed sci-fi thriller Captive State starring John Goodman and Vera Farmiga. Both films are set to open in theaters next year.

She continues to be repped by manager Meredith Rothman and attorney Jim Gilio.