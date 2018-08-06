“There’s a spark of greatness inside each and every one of us. In you, in me, there’s a lovely light, that can never go out.”

So begins the new trailer for Showtime’s Kidding released today at TCA. The premium cablee also unveiled the official posters for the half-hour comedy series starring Jim Carrey.

In his first series regular role in more than a decade, Carrey stars as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

Frank Langella, and Catherine Keener also star. Throughout the season, Jeff begins to push back against the limits of the well-oiled machine that is “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time,” and of his executive producer, Seb (Langella). Seb fears Jeff’s mental state could ruin the branding empire they’ve built, and thus begins preparing the show for a life after Jeff, while Deirdre (Keener), the head puppet maker, grapples with her own personal and professional life issues. Greer stars as Jeff’s estranged wife, and their son is played by Cole Allen. Guest stars include Justin Kirk (Weeds), Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here) and Tara Lipinski.

Kidding is created and executive produced by Dave Holstein (Weeds, Raising Hope), who wrote multiple episodes and serves as showrunner. The series is also executive produced by Gondry, who is directing several episodes. Carrey, Michael Aguilar (I’m Dying Up Here), Roberto Benabib (Weeds), Raffi Adlan (The Green Hornet), Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) and Jim Garavente (Bad Words) executive produce.

Check out the trailer above and posters below.