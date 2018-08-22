Kevin Spacey today has a lot bigger problem that his Billionaire Boys Club film bombing as the Los Angeles County District Attorney now is reviewing another sexual assault case involving the former House of Cards star.

This second case against the Oscar winner was handed over to the special task force in Jackie Lacey’s office yesterday by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department “It remains under review,” said the D.A. office today. There were no more details provided.

A previous case against the much accused Spacey was presented on April 5 by the Sheriff’s department that reportedly involved an incident with a male adult from back in October of 1992. That assault allegedly took place in West Hollywood. That case also remains under review.

Facing a probe in Connecticut too, Spacey is also under investigation in the UK for six claims of sexual assault over a 22-year period of time.

Starting with now Star Trek Discovery actor Anthony Rapp in October of last year accusing Spacey of sexual misconduct more than 30 years ago, dozens of men have come forward with allegations that the actor groped or assaulted them sexually – many when they were boys. However, almost all of those alleged incidents occurred years ago and are outside o the statute of limitations in the various jurisdictions.

The task force set up by L.A. D.A. Lacey last fall to investigate sexual misconduct in Hollywood has been busy of late. CBS boss Les Moonves and ex-Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick escaped charges in the last month as did WME agent Adam Venit in May. However, the office is still reviewing sexual assault new claims against Harvey Weinstein, black-ish star Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal that were submitted by the LAPD and Beverly Hills Police earlier this month.