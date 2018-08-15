EXCLUSIVE: The most prominent of the Weinstein Co. leftover titles The Upside is landing with STX Entertainment, who is partnering with Lantern Entertainment to handle worldwide distribution on Neil Burger’s remake of the French hit The Intouchables. We heard that others were circling to distribute this title, including Aviron, with some majors expressing interest, but word is that STX always had the inside track with this movie. The Upside is the first of the frozen TWC films to make its way into circulation. The announcement was made today by STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson, along with Andy Mitchell from Lantern Entertainment.
The pic which stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman world-premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival where it made its mark as a crowd pleaser. The pic follows a recently paroled ex-convict (Hart) who strikes up an unusual and unlikely friendship with a paralyzed billionaire (Cranston). The film is a sweet spot acquisition for STXfilms fitting the studio’s core model of programming titles with stars in their true signature roles. Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King also star.
For a moment before the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, the Weinstein Co. was going to give The Upside an Oscar push last fall. No official word yet on the release date for The Upside, but we’ve heard that an awards season corridor release isn’t out of the question. Hart already has a major fall Universal comedy scheduled on Sept. 28, Night School with Tiffany Haddish, and Cranston is taking Network to Broadway for a Nov. 10 preview date and Dec. opening, so those are factors in regards to when The Upside opens. Having these two bankable stars promoting a film like The Upside is important.