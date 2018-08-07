EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Netflix is in the home stretch on Black Stallions, a pitch vehicle for Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart in a comedy about rival brother jockeys. The leads are Howery and Don Cheadle, and Hart has showy moments of his own. Jay Longino, who most recently scripted the hoops comedy Uncle Drew, will write the script.

Deals are still being made, but Hart and John Cheng are producing through Hartbeat Productions along with Marty Bowen of Temple Hill.

Hart is coming off Jumanji: Welcome The Jungle, and upcoming are Night School and The Secret Life of Pets 2. Howery followed up playing the dogged TSA agent in Get Out by being part of the ensemble of the Longino-scripted Uncle Drew — which Bowen produced. Howery also stars in the upcoming Fox series Rel. He also just worked for Netflix, as part of the cast of the Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box.

Cheadle is coming off Avengers: Infinity War.

Hart and Howery are repped by UTA and 3 Arts. Cheadle is with UTA, and Longino with Verve.