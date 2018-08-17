Kellyanne Conway Thinks Press Obsession With The President “Is Kind Of Weird”

Presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway thinks the press has a fixation.

Friday morning outside the White House, she asked the news pack, “Why is everybody so obsessed with the president of the United States that they can’t even begin or finish a sentence without mentioning his name five times.

“It’s kind of weird,” Conway added, comments captured by CSPAN.

President Donald Trump obsession is “infecting people on the news now who fancy themselves security experts,” Conway said.

Conway had a few other targets in her freewheeling conversation with the press. She said that former CIA Director John Brennan, whose security clearance was revoked earlier this week, didn’t do his duty by not flagging alleged Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Asked about the cancelled plans for a massive Washington military parade, she noted that veterans are “happy, mostly.” Told that some vets asked for more push from the White House, she said, “That’s their opinion, and it sounds like you share it, since you’re in the business of opinion, not news, most days.”

While Conway’s candid remarks are unusual, she has talked back to the press before.