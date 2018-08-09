Writers-producers Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson (Salem, Genius) are extending their relationship with Fox 21 Television Studios, signing a two-year overall deal with the studio.

Under the pact, the duo will serve as showrunners for Nat Geo’s upcoming The Hot Zone series, based on Richard Preston’s bestseller about the Ebola virus and its impact on the human race. They are also penning the scripts alongside Jeff Vintar. The series hails from executive producer Ridley Scott, Lynda Obst Productions and Fox 21 Television Studios.

“Kelly and Brian are part of the family and fantastic writers who have done great work for us on shows like Salem and Genius,” said Fox 21 TV Studios President Bert Salke: We’re excited to have them exclusively at Fox 21 as we embark on their own show, The Hot Zone. They are the perfect showrunners and writers, along with Jeff Vintar, to bring this terrifying true story to the screen.”

Souders and Peterson previously served as executive producers and showrunners for Smallville, and have contributed as writers and producers for Salem, Under the Dome and most recently National Geographic’s Genius. Both are represented by WME and attorney Michael Gendler.