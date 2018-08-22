EXCLUSIVE: ABC and Milojo Productions announced today the development of a new half hour comedy series, The Sanchez Way, produced through Milojo’s first-look deal with ABC Studios.

Writer Isaac Gonzalez (Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Mr. Iglesias) joins Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini as the show’s executive producers from Milojo.

The Sanchez Way is an irreverent comedy about a loud, proud, Mexican-American family that lives by a very strict working class code. Show centers on Pedro Sanchez, the patriarch of the family, whose code is threatened when his “fresa” brother-in-law (a Mexican yuppie) moves to town and wants to be part of the family.

Milojo Productions is represented by CAA and attorney Jake Levy with Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo P.C.

Isaac Gonzalez is represented by CAA and attorney Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ NY-based Milojo Productions has developed and produced for networks including, Bravo, Logo, VH1, E!, CMT, HGTV, WeTV, TLC and Discovery. They are behind the Emmy-nominated documentary, The Streak for ESPN, and critically acclaimed documentary Off The Rez for TLC, both of which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Their newest docu-series for Logo, Fire Island, premiered in 2017. The company has been involved in such projects as Masters of Reception, Homemade Millionaire, Dirty Soap, Cheer, Secret Guide To Fabulous, My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Secret Guide to Summer, and the New Now Next Vote election specials with Wanda Sykes.