Kelly Clarkson may be joining the daytime talk show ranks. The original American Idol winner is shooting a talk show that would potentially be shopped for a 2019 launch, according to Broadcasting & Cable.

There are few details, but the news site says the show could potentially be offered to TV stations for syndication or it could air on another platform or in combination.

Clarkson joined NBC’s The Voice as a coach in Season 14, alongside Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton, her hand-selected talent, 15-year-old Brynn Carterelli, won the season. She’ll be back in the fall for Season 15. Clarkson was the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol on Fox in 2002. Since then she has released eight studio albums, winning three Grammys, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards. She also hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and appeared on NBC’s Red Nose Day special.