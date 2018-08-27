Kathleen Robertson has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

A prolific writer, producer, and actor, Robertson adapted the 1994 Hollywood satire Swimming With Sharks as a series for E! and is developing her own dramedy Your Time Is Up from Lionsgate TV at Lifetime with Christina Applegate. She recently signed an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions to both create and produce original television content.

In features, she is adapting Chris Cleave’s best-selling novel, Little Bee for Amazon with Julia Roberts set to star, in addition to The Possibilities Kaui Hart Hemmings’ follow-up novel to The Descendants, for Fox Searchlight, with Helen Estabrook and Jason Reitman producing.

Robertson also is set to star in Netflix’s family drama Northern Rescue, which is currently in production. Her other acting credits include Murder In The First and Boss.

Robertson continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment and attorney Jamie Feldman, as well as NCA Talent and Play Management in her native Canada.