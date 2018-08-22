EXCLUSIVE: FX is developing A Teacher, a limited series based on Hannah Fidell’s buzzy Sundance feature, with Kate Mara (House of Cards) attached to star and executive produce.

Fidell, who wrote, directed and produced the 2013 film, will pen the adaptation, direct and executive produce the potential series.

Timelier than ever in the #metoo era, A Teacher is an exploration of consent, abuse of power, victimhood and the inevitable consequences that occur throughout an entire community after a female high school teacher (Mara) and her student are caught having an affair. FX Productions is the studio.

Mara will play the role played in the film by Lindsay Burdge. You can watch a trailer for the film, which co-starred Will Brittain, below.

A TV series adaptation of A Teacher was originally set up at HBO in 2014 with no acting talent attached. With the project’s option coming up, I hear Fidell opted to take a different route.

Fidell was back at Sundance this year with her latest movie, The Long Dumb Road, which is set for release in November.

Mara, known for her role as Zoe Barnes in Netflix’s House of Cards, most recently starred as Patty Bowes on Ryan Murphy’s FX series Pose. She also stars in and executive produces a drama series project based on Nellie Bly’s book 10 Days In A Mad-House. The untitled project, now in development, hails from Entertainment One, James Bond film producers Danjaq and The Frederick Zollo Company. Mara is repped by UTA and Mosaic.