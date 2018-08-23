Emmy nominee Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of Showtime’s eight-episode limited series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

The as-yet untitled series (fka Secure and Hold: The Last Days of Roger Ailes), a Blumhouse Television and Showtime co-production, is based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book The Loudest Voice in the Room and his extensive reporting for New York magazine about the sordid allegations of sexual harassment that prompted the late Ailes’ ouster at Fox News. Sherman co-wrote the initial episode with Spotlight writer Tom McCarthy, who will executive produce with Jason Blum.

The gig marks a return to Showtime for Skogland who previously directed shows Penny Dreadful, The Borgias, The L Word and Queer as Folk for the premium cabler.

McCarthy, Blum and Alex Metcalf executive produce with Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television.

Skogland is currently the only woman nominated for the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Emmy, for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale, which has already earned her a BAFTA Award. She has also shared in five Directors Guild of Canada awards for The Borgias, Sons of Liberty, Vikings, Fifty Dead Men Walking and Terminal City. Skogland’s numerous directing credits also include The Americans, Condor, House of Cards, Tyrant, Power, Copper, Longmire, The Killing, Boardwalk Empire, La Femme Nikita, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.