For once, Kanye West was speechless on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the late-night host asked about his support for Donald Trump and asked him point blank: “Whether we like his personality or not, his actions are what matter. You so famously, and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ What makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?” West was awkwardly quiet and Kimmel cut to commercial break. Now that he had the time to think of an answer, West, like his friend Trump, took to Twitter to address his non-response on Kimmel earlier this week.

West said that he and Kimmel were having “a great time” with their dialogue before the question about Trump came up. “I’m reading that I was stumped by a question,” he tweeted. “Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.”

He continued, “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”

West, still not answering the Kimmel’s question, went on to say, “I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love.”

Read his tweets below.

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018