Chuck Lorre Productions veteran Suzanne McCormack has joined Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions as SVP. The Big Bang Theory star launched Yes, Norman Productions last year, entering an exclusive multi-year pod deal with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the blockbuster CBS comedy series.

McCormack will be responsible for developing and producing both TV and film projects for Yes, Norman which, under the WBTV deal, is focused on original television projects for broadcast, cable, SVOD and digital platforms via WBTV, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and WBTVG’s digital venture Blue Ribbon Content.

McCormack moves to Yes, Norman from Warner Bros.-based Chuck Lorre Prods where she worked as VP of Development, in addition to serving as Coordinating Producer on the company’s series, including The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Two and a Half Men, and Mom. Prior to working with Lorre, she worked at Warner Bros. TV and CBS’ The Early Show.

“Hiring Suzanne to help me run this company was one of the best decisions I have ever made,” Cuoco said. “Not only do we work great together, we share the same vision and drive that will make Yes, Norman Productions grow and succeed and I can’t wait to see our partnership thrive as well.”

Cuoco launched Yes, Norman Productions with the goal of tackling meaningful content from an edgy female perspective by collaborating with new voices in both comedy and drama. The company is developing The Flight Attendant, a limited series based on author Chris Bohjalian’s novel, which Cuoco is slated to star in and executive produce. The Flight Attendant is described as a powerful story about the ways an entire life can change in one night: A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong Dubai hotel room, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened.