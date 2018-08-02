The Mick and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson is returning to Fox as the co-lead opposite Leah Remini in Fox’s off-cycle half-hour multi-camera comedy pilot from It’s Always Sunny co-creator Rob McElhenney, Rob Rosell and 20th Century Fox TV.

Olson is joining on the pilot her It’s Always Sunny co-stars and exec producers of the long-running FX comedy series, her husband McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, who serve as executive producers on the Fox project alongside Rosell and 3 Arts’ Nick Frenkel. She also is reuniting with Rosell, a former It’s Always Sunny executive producer who recently served as consulting producer on The Mick.

Fox

Written by McElhenney and Rosell, the untitled comedy centers on Jean (Remini). She considers herself a patriot who loves her country and firmly believes in everyone’s right to be left alone. Jean in many ways fits the stereotype of a typical conservative. However, she leads a very progressive lifestyle as she is now married to a woman, Birdie (Olson). Together they’re raising Jean’s two boys with the help of the boys’ father and Jean’s ex-husband, Richie, who currently lives in the garage.

The pilot will be filmed for midseason 2019 consideration and beyond.

It’s Always Sunny, created by McElhenney and Howerton, is headed into its 13th season, which debuts in September on FXX.

Olson played the lead on the Fox/20th TV single-camera comedy series The Mick for two seasons while also continuing her female lead role on It’s Always Sunny. She also will be seen opposite Danny McBride in the feature Arizona, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Olson is repped by UTA.