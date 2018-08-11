Singer and actor Justin Timberlake will have a book out in October, Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me, described as an intimate collection of images and anecdotes on his music inspiration.

Out on Oct. 30 through Harper Design, the book will offer a look inside Timberlake’s family life with actress Jessica Biel and professional career. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut.

“Working on this book was an amazing process for me,” said Timberlake in a statement. “My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

Timberlake is a Grammy-winning solo recording artist, selling more than 10 million copies of his first two albums. He has also appeared in the films The Social Network, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits and In Time.

The book, per Harper, will touch upon everything from his years with ‘N Sync to his skits on Saturday Night Live. Whether it will cover his panned 2018 Super Bowl halftime show was not revealed.