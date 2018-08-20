A24 has acquired U.S. rights to Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bella remake of his 2013 Chilean feature, Gloria. Pic stars Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Brad Garrett, Rita Wilson, and Michael Cera.

Lelio also directed last year’s Oscar -winner A Fantastic Woman and 2018’s Disobedience, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams. A24 is planning a spring 2019 release after the pic’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Gloria (Julianne Moore) is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold (John Turturro) on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of dating, identity and family.