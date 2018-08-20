A24 has acquired U.S. rights to Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell, a remake of his 2013 Chilean feature, Gloria. Pic stars Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Brad Garrett, Rita Wilson, and Michael Cera.

Lelio also directed last year’s Oscar -winner A Fantastic Woman and 2018’s Disobedience, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams. A24 is planning a spring 2019 release after the pic’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Gloria (Julianne Moore) is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold (John Turturro) on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of dating, identity and family.