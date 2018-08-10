These politicians keep their promises: HBO’s Veep is back in action as pledged, with star Julia Louis-Dreyfus sharing a photo of cast and crew at a Season 7 table read. (See it below.)

“Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone!,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on her Instagram account. “How cool is this? @veephbo Table read episodes 2 & 3 Season 7, baby!”

Last month, Veep‘s return in spring 2019 for its seventh and final season was announced by HBO president of programming Casey Bloys at TCA. “Writers are now getting together, with shooting scheduled to begin this fall, and the final Season 7 airing sometime this spring,” he said.

HBO had previously confirmed that Season 7 would be the last for the multi-Emmy-winning series. The production schedule was delayed due to Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer surgery and treatment, which she disclosed last September.

Louis-Dreyfus stars as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and (briefly) president, with Veep co-stars including Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson.