EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer, last seen in Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, has signed on to co-star in Buffaloed, an indie comedy-drama starring Zoey Deutch, who also is producing.

Tanya Wexler is directing the film, which is set in the underworld of debt collecting and follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything to escape Buffalo, NY. After getting into some trouble, she finds herself crippled by debt, and with her chances of a brighter future outside of her hometown squandered, she decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with the city’s debt-collecting “kingpin.”

Greer, who next will be seen in the upcoming Halloween sequel, will play Kathy, Peg’s single mother, who is harassed by people trying to get back at Peg.

The script is by Brian Sacca.

In addition to Deutch, Lost City’s Mason Novick and John Finemore, Bold Crayon’s Jeffrey Katz and Bannor Michael MacGregor, and Sacca also are producing.

Artists First, CAA and attorney Fred Toczek rep Greer.