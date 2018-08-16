EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood vet Judd Hirsch, star of CBS series Superior Donuts and Independence Day, is joining the supporting cast of A24’s Safdie brothers movie Uncut Gems.

Set in New York’s diamond district, Adam Sandler will star as a jewelry store owner and dealer whose life is turned upside down when his merchandise is stolen. Hirsch will play his father-in-law.

As we reported yesterday, Eric Bogosian is also joining with other key casting in the works. Pic’s script comes from the Safdies — Josh and Ben — and Ronald Bronstein. Producers are Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Productions and Elara Pictures’ Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Martin Scorsese & Emma Tillinger Koskoff are executive producers.

Hirsch, 83, is a Golden Globe, Tony and Emmy winner whose stage and screen career spans five decades. He was Oscar-nominated for 1980 pic Ordinary People and at the same time starred in hit ABC comedy series Taxi. He is well known for his roles in both Independence Day movies as well as pics like A Beautiful Mind. He most recently starred in Netflix feature The Meyerowitz Stories and CBS series Superior Donuts. He is repped by TalentWorks.