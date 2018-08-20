Josie Totah, who was billed as J.J. Totah while starring on NBC’s midseason comedy Champions this year and the ABC sitcom Back in the Game, announced today that she is a transgender female. The 17-year-old broke the news in an essay for Time magazne headlined, ‘My Name Is Josie Totah — And I’m Ready to Be Free.’

“I realized over the past few years that hiding my true self is not healthy,” she wrote in the article.” I know now, more than ever, that I’m finally ready to take this step toward becoming myself. I’m ready to be free. So, listen up y’all: You can jump on or jump off. Either way this is where I’m heading. My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah.”

https://t.co/Ltz8ttemoB For so long I’ve been trying to hide who I was. And I did it in fear. In fear that I wouldn’t be accepted or loved. I know now more than ever I’m ready to take the step to becoming myself. I am Transgender and this is my story. — josie totah (@jjtotah) August 20, 2018

Totah played Michael Patel on Champions, which was canceled in June after its freshman run, was a regular on ABC’s one-season comedy Back in the Game in 2013-14. As J.J. Totah, she also appeared in last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, guested on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and recurring on that cable net’s Jessie. Other credits include Glee, Nina Needs to Go and a voice role in Sofia the First.

“This is not something that just happened,” Totah wrote today. “This is not a choice that I made. When I was five, long before I understood what the word gender meant, I would always tell my mother that I wished I were a girl. Since I could speak in full sentences, I was like, ‘Give me a dress!’ I always knew on some level that I was female. But it crystallized about three years ago when I was a 14-year-old watching the [TLC] show I Am Jazz with my mother.”

Added Totah: “This week, I’m going off to college. I’m also going to continue my acting career, and I am so excited to do both things as myself. I plan to play roles I haven’t had the opportunity to play. And I can only imagine how much more fun it’s going to be to play someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself to play a boy. I’m going to gun for those roles, be it a transgender female or a cisgender female. Because it’s a clean slate — and a new world.”