Writer-producer Joseph C. Wilson has signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios. Under the pact, he’ll serve as a co-executive producer on the second season of Showtime’s drama series The Chi, produced by Fox 21.

“We are thrilled to have the talented Joe Wilson’s exclusive services at Fox 21, and excited that he will join our friend Lena Waithe’s breakout hit The Chi as a Co-EP next season,” said Fox 21 Television Studios President Bert Salke. “He’s a great addition to Ayanna Floyd Davis’ team as we head into the second season of this important show we’re so proud of.”

The Chi’s January 7 debut was Showtime’s highest-rated drama premiere in two years, since Billions in 2016. Wilson joins Davis, who was previously announced as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2, along with Waithe and executive producer Common.

Season 2 will begin production later this year. The story will pick up where it left off in the Southside of Chicago, following a group of residents who became linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Prior to his deal with Fox 21, Wilson served as co-executive producer on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles, while also developing with the network. Wilson is repped by Paradigm and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan.