The Los Angeles Times said today it is planning a public tribute for restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, the Pulitzer Prize-winning and longtime fixture of L.A.’s diverse food scene, who died July 21 at age 57. The events set for August 26 include the debut of unseen footage from Laura Gabbert’s documentary City of Gold, which bowed in 2015 at the Sundance Film Festival and was released theatrically by IFC Films.

The event will be held on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall downtown beginning at 5:30 PM and will include food trucks, and remembrances from friends and family including plenty of chefs and Times staffers. Gabbert will be there for the screening, the paper said, as will Evan Kleinman, host of KCRW’s “Good Food.”

The city paid tribute to Gold by lighting up City Hall, the Santa Monica Pier’s ferris wheel and other landmarks in gold July 28 after his death from pancreatic cancer, soon after he was diagnosed. That day would have been his 58th birthday.

The new City of Gold footage is set to begin screening at 7:30 PM.

Here’s the original trailer: