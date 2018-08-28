EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Platt has been tapped to don the cowboy hat and the signature mustache of Country Songwriter Hall of Famer Dean Dillon in Tennessee Whiskey The Musical: The Story of Dean Dillon.

The upcoming jukebox musical is written by Dewey Moss and will feature songs of Dillon, who has written for George Strait, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Pam Tillis, Barbara Mandrell, Johnny Rodriguez, Gary Stewart, and more. The story will follow the country star’s life and how his music defined a generation. It will also dive into his personal struggles with alcoholism and drugs but more importantly, his redemption and success in the music industry.

The musical will feature number 1 hit songs such as “The Chair”, “Unwound”, “Marina Del Rey”, “Ocean Front Property” “She Calls It Love”, “I’m Lying In Love With You”, “I’m Into the Bottle”, and of course, the titular “Tennessee Whiskey”.

“I’m so excited with this opportunity to bring the legendary Dean Dillon’s life to the stage,” said Platt. “His songs (which you definitely know, even if you didn’t realize he wrote them!) are so full of heart, intelligence and depth. And his story of struggle and success will definitely resonate with audiences around the world. I’m eager and honored to take on the challenge of doing justice to his story and his incredible songs.”

Platt is an actor, writer and musician that has appeared in the Tony Award-winning Wicked, as well as the Los Angeles revival of Bare and the Hollywood Bowl’s production of Hair. On television, Platt has appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Parenthood, The Office, and Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert. He has also worked on the writing staff of Family Guy and Parks and Recreation. He is currently a co-writer/music supervisor/executive producer of ZOMBO, an in-development undead musical TV adventure.

DMoss Productions and Wildcatters Network will bring Tennessee Whiskey The Musical: The Story of Dean Dillon to the stage. Dates, additional casting and theatre are still in the works