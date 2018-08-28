Lawyers for Johnny Depp and his former attorneys may be talking about a settlement in their $30 million malpractice suit but today in court the two sides locked horns and Hollywood got a potential legal mauling.

“I appreciate that there are good people in show business,” said Judge Terry Green this morning as he granted a motion by the long litigating Pirates of the Caribbean star to declare the oral deal Depp had with Jacob Bloom and his firm for almost 20 years totally invalid.

Perhaps more importantly, Judge Green looks to have thrown a spanner of sorts into the Tinseltown works where many a client and legal rep have such contingency agreements that have never been put in writing. “A lot of people are going to be on the phone today setting a sit down and a signing,” one prominent Hollywood attorney told Deadline of the implications of what happened in Judge Green’s courtroom this morning.

“I don’t think there is special rules for show business,” the LA Superior Court judge added Tuesday before lawyers for both sides debating if the agreement was a contingency fee deal or not. “I don’t see an exception here,” the sometimes crusty and sometimes reminiscing Green noted, calling the arrangement between Depp and Bloom clearly “a contingency fee agreement.

”At some point we have to comply with the law,” the LASC judge declared, telling the lawyers that if they wanted things to be different they needed to talk to the legislators in Sacramento about changing the state law requiring such contracts be written down, not him.

Needless to say, while still permitting elements of their December 2017 filed cross-complaint to move forward, to say that was not what Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman LLP or their Reed Smith representatives wanted to hear.

Having had their say in court to varying degrees, both lead Reed Smith lawyer Ray Cardozo and his team and Depp’s attorneys of Fredrick Levin and his Buckley Sander colleagues exited the DTLA courtroom quickly and without comment on Tuesday. Just before moving on to other cases, Judge Green said he would issue a formal written ruling on the mater at some point, probably later this week. Depp’s Washington D.C.-based lawyer Adam Waldman curtly told Deadline that he thought “the Judge’s ruling speaks for itself.”

However, with a trial still pencilled in for next spring in this case and Depp still facing a lawsuit from a lawsuit from some former bodyguards over owed pay and he is also looking at assault allegations by the location manager of the now stymied City of Lies, today’s ruling by Judge Green is a win for the actor.

First filed last fall, Depp’s $30 million malpractice barrage against his longtime lawyers said that there had never been a “statutorily prescribed written contract” between the parties. Spreading the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor also claimed the much industry used firm had been working with The Management Group against his best interests and expressed economic desires.

“Cross-Defendants completely fail to discuss ratification in their motion. Indeed, the word ‘ratification’ is nowhere to be found in their memorandum,” said Reed Smith for the Bloom participants in an August 2 opposition response to Depp’s efforts to halt their breach of contract countersuit. “Cross-Defendants have therefore waived this issue and Bloom Hergott’s pleading should be accepted as true and the contract claim allowed to proceed,” the filing added. “Furthermore, if an amended pleading is required, Bloom Hergott can provide additional allegations about Cross-Defendants’ ratification of the agreement.”

Depp and TMG came to a confidential settlement on their $25 million dustup last month.

As for the rest of this case, it is very likely, that Bloom’s Reed Smith lawyers will fight the motion and perhaps take it to a higher court, I hear. Otherwise, the parties continue to talk settlement on the side, as Deadline reported last week, and are headed for mediation with a retired judge.

“I know who the plaintiff is,” the show biz family spawned Judge Green told the court of Depp today. “I can’t tell you a whole lot about him, except he’s had ups and downs in life,” he added almost ironically of the actor who has seen his personal life and apparent financial excess unveiled for all to see of late. “Who would have known, 18-years ago, how high the highs are and how low the lows.”

So, the ground has shaken but the pillars of the arena in which this legal battle is being waged are still standing – for now.