John Oliver was in New York working on Sunday’s edition of Last Week Tonight, and sent a video to thank the TV Critics Association for its inaugural Best Sketch/Variety Show award.

He promised he was thinking of them all at the conference in the Beverly Hilton hotel, saying he had checked and it’s Day 11 of this summer’s TCA.

“I was there on the first day, when you all were so young! At least 40% of you are dead by now, emotionally, if not physically,” Oliver speculated via video.

Oliver tried to buck up the critics, reminding them “tomorrow is CBS Day at TCA!”

“What ever will you all talk about?!” he wondered, forecasting, “The next season of Blue Bloods will be the question on nobody’s lips.”

Thanking them for the award, the HBO late-night host wrapped up saying “Do have fun at the CBS panel. I’m sure Leslie [Moonves] will be there to answer ALL of your NCIS” questions!”