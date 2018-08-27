The Maverick of the Senate had one last message for the people he served to so long and so well. John McCain, who died Saturday at 81, has penned moving final words to America’s 325 million citizens — with a knowing nod to the nearly 500 serving in Congress.

Stressing unity and personal patriotism, his farewell statement was read Monday by an emotional Rick Davis, who managed McCain’s campaigns for president in 2008 and 2000.

“We are three-hundred-and-twenty-five million opinionated, vociferous individuals,” McCain’s statement reads. “We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do.”

Below is the full text of McCain's final statement.