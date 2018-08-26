Refresh for updates. In addition to Cindy & Meghan McCain and Barack Obama, more Hollywood and political figures continue to pay their respects to John McCain after he died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.
Disney CEO Bob Iger took to Twitter and wrote: “Rest in peace #JohnMcCain, a hero, a patriot, a selfless man, who served others before serving himself. Our country will miss you.”
Talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute and shared memories of their experiences with the Arizona Senator while Stephen King and Ron Perlman took the time to honor the war hero and take jabs at Trump. Other celebrities who tweeted out condolences include Jamie Lee Curtis, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kevin Nealon.
More politicians remembered McCain including former Vice President Joe Biden, who wrote a statement on behalf of his family. “John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent,” he tweeted. “But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote a thread of tweets saying, “John McCain was fiercely devoted to his family, his constituents, and his country. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” She added, “John McCain and I disagreed on many things, and sometimes quite forcefully. But even when we disagreed, I always respected that his heart was focused on doing what he thought was best for the American people.”
The first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright also paid tribute: “I have not know anyone with greater courage, stronger convictions or more devotion to country than John McCain,” she tweeted. “He is irreplaceable, but his legacy will live wherever democracy is defended, human rights are protected, and U.S. leadership is exerted in defense of universal values.”
Hillary Clinton said of the late senator: “He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him” while Maxine Waters tweeted, “A true American patriot & hero has passed.”
