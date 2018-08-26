Refresh for updates. In addition to Cindy & Meghan McCain and Barack Obama, more Hollywood and political figures continue to pay their respects to John McCain after he died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Disney CEO Bob Iger took to Twitter and wrote: “Rest in peace #JohnMcCain, a hero, a patriot, a selfless man, who served others before serving himself. Our country will miss you.”

Talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute and shared memories of their experiences with the Arizona Senator while Stephen King and Ron Perlman took the time to honor the war hero and take jabs at Trump. Other celebrities who tweeted out condolences include Jamie Lee Curtis, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kevin Nealon.

More politicians remembered McCain including former Vice President Joe Biden, who wrote a statement on behalf of his family. “John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent,” he tweeted. “But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote a thread of tweets saying, “John McCain was fiercely devoted to his family, his constituents, and his country. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” She added, “John McCain and I disagreed on many things, and sometimes quite forcefully. But even when we disagreed, I always respected that his heart was focused on doing what he thought was best for the American people.”

The first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright also paid tribute: “I have not know anyone with greater courage, stronger convictions or more devotion to country than John McCain,” she tweeted. “He is irreplaceable, but his legacy will live wherever democracy is defended, human rights are protected, and U.S. leadership is exerted in defense of universal values.”

Hillary Clinton said of the late senator: “He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him” while Maxine Waters tweeted, “A true American patriot & hero has passed.”

Rest in peace #JohnMcCain, a hero, a patriot, a selfless man, who served others before serving himself. Our country will miss you. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 26, 2018

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018

I have not know anyone with greater courage, stronger convictions or more devotion to country than John McCain. He is irreplaceable, but his legacy will live wherever democracy is defended, human rights are protected, and U.S. leadership is exerted in defense of universal values. pic.twitter.com/exnWGImiHQ — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) August 26, 2018

John McCain was fiercely devoted to his family, his constituents, and his country. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As a nation, we all share in the sense of emptiness his passing has left behind. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 26, 2018

A true American patriot & hero has passed.

John McCain was an example of a public policy maker who fought for what he believed in, and had the character & dignity to stand up for what was right — even if he had to oppose some of his colleagues to do so. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 26, 2018

.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018

America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2018

I was honored to have met John McCain. He always stood up for what he believed was right. Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country. pic.twitter.com/SiIsXJMqvo — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 26, 2018

John McCain: American patriot, war hero.

Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

John McCain's finest moment (for me) came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. "No, ma'am," McCain replied. "He's a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with." That's manning up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

John McCain. HERO 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/czaapqThS2 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 26, 2018

May God Bless Senator John McCain…….. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018

…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018

I am so deeply saddened to hear of @SenJohnMcCain's passing. He was a blueprint for decency. He demonstrated thru word & deed that you can disagree on policy & still retain your humanity. He was level-headed, fair & kind. What a profound loss. Sending ❤ & prayers to his family. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 26, 2018

I got to meet #JohnMcCain and have come to know Cindy & Meghan. What a wonderful American patriot he was and so kind to me. In a world where we need idols more than ever, we’ve just lost one of our best. Let’s all try to be the best versions of ourselves for him. ❤️🇺🇸 — Ross Mathews (@helloross) August 26, 2018