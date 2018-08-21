AMC has slotted the premiere date for The Little Drummer Girl, a six-part miniseries based on John le Carré’s best-selling spy novel. The miniseries will air over three consecutive nights beginning November 19 with a two-hour episode at 9 PM ET/PT. Additional two-hour episodes will air at 9 ET/PT on November 20 and November 21.

The Little Drummer Girl stars Alexander Skarsgård as Becker, Michael Shannon as Kurtz and Florence Pugh as Charlie.

Set in the late 1970s, the thriller follows Charlie (Pugh), a fiery actress and idealist whose resolve is tested after she meets the mysterious Becker (Skarsgård,) while on holiday in Greece. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are not what they seem, and her encounter with him entangles her in a complex plot devised by the spy mastermind Kurtz (Shannon). Charlie takes on the role of a double agent while remaining uncertain of her own loyalties.

The Little Drummer Girl comes from the executive producers behind The Night Manager and marks the television debut of visionary Korean filmmaker Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden). The miniseries is co-produced by the BBC, AMC and The Ink Factory, in partnership with 127 Wall.