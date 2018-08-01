EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Paramount Players acquired the pitch The In Between as a star vehicle for Joey King, who is hot off the Netflix series The Kissing Booth. King will also produce and Marc Klein will write the script. Pitch deal was high six-figures. The In Between is based on an idea by Klein, a supernatural romance in the vein of Ghost. After surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, a teenage girl believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the after world.

An Industry Entertainment production, it will be produced by Robbie Brenner, along with Dan Spilo and Andrew Deane of Industry, which packaged the pitch and which reps King and Klein. Jamie King will be exec producer with Klein, whose script credits include Serendipity, A Good Year and Mirror, Mirror. Brian Robbins and Ali Bell are overseeing for the studio.

It’s the first film project developed as a vehicle for King, who stars in the upcoming Screen Gems pic Slender Man, the Veena Sud-directed Between Earth and Sky, and Summer 03, latter of which debuted at SXSW. Her previous films include Ramona And Beezus, The Conjuring, Oz The Great And Powerful and Wish I Was Here.

UTA reps King and Klein. King’s lawyered by Howard Fishman, Klein by Karl Austen.