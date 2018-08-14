EXCLUSIVE: Former The Killing and Altered Carbon star Joel Kinnaman, Patriot star Michael Dorman and Damnation co-star Sarah Jones have been tapped as the leads in Apple’s upcoming space drama series from Battlestar Galactica‘s and Outlander‘s Ronald D. Moore.

Dorman has played the lead on the Amazon Studios’ quirky genre-bending spy drama series Patriot, whose second season was ordered 16 months ago but is yet to air. Because of the delay, Dorman was able to book a new series. I hear Amazon will likely not make a formal renewal decision on Patriot until Season 2 is released, and should they opt to do another season, they will have to work around Dorman’s schedule on the Apple series.

Kinnaman, who played the lead, Takeshi Kovacs, on the first season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon, was recently tapped to star on the upcoming Amazon drama series Hanna in what is currently a one-year deal.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, the untitled Apple series, created and written by Moore along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended.

Kinnaman will play Edward Baldwin, one of the top NASA astronauts. Dorman and Jones will play Gordo and Tracy Stevens, one of the prominent NASA couples.

Moore, Wolpert and Nedivi executive produce with Tall Ship’s Maril Davis.

Before his starring turn on Patriot, Australian native Dorman starred on the Aussie series Wonderland. His feature credits include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He is repped by WME, Shanahan Management, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.

Jones recently played the female leads on the USA Network’s drama series Damnation and in the CBS pilot L.A. Confidential. Her previous series credits include The Path, Vegas as well as the miniseries Texas Rising. She is repped by UTA and Management 360.

Besides his starring roles on The Killing and Altered Carbon, Kinnaman is known for his stints as Phil Conway on House of Cards and Rick Flag in Suicide Squad. He will next be seen in the film Three Seconds opposite Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen and Common. Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.