After being duped on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America?, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has come forward to address the skewering Cohen gave him.

“I made a bad mistake security-wise,” Arpaio said in an interview with the Washington Examiner about his appearance on the show. “They said, ‘we’re doing a feature for Showtime — the top 20 people in the United States.’ It looked pretty nice [that] I made the top people.”

During the interview, Cohen disguised himself as a Finnish celebrity named OMGWhizzBoyOMG and the two had a bizarre conversation in which Arpaio spoke to a tiny toy donut about the need for guns, conceded that Trump has most likely had a “golden shower,” and admitted that he would accept an offer of “a blow job” from Trump.

Arpaio was impressed at the fame of OMGWhizzBoyOMG but at the same time, was a “little suspicious” because they were filming in a warehouse. He claimed he couldn’t understand Cohen through his accent so when it came to questions about “golden showers”, “blow jobs”, and “hand jobs” Arpaio was confused. He didn’t catch on that Cohen was referring to sexual acts.

“I thought he was talking about — the president has gold [in his shower],” said Arpaio of the interview that was conducted nearly a year ago. When it came to the questions about handjobs he thought Cohen was “talking about illegals coming over working with their hands on their job.”

When Cohen mentioned getting a blow job from the president, Arpaio said: “The only thing I got was that he would offer me a job. I didn’t hear that little thing before that. I don’t know where that came from.”

In an attempt to redeem himself, Arpaio challenged Cohen saying, “Get the guts, get out of your undercover role, come and interview me in English, of course, so I can understand him so we can go man-to-man. You can ask me anything you want. I’ll be glad to deal with it. He won’t have the guts to do that. Maybe he will, I don’t know.”