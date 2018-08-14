Jimmy Kimmel Live has won its very first J.D. Power Award.

In fact, JKL is the first TV show to receive a J.D. Power Award.

The organization named Kimmel’s program the Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talks Show With The Same Host for 15 Consecutive Years. Kimmel’s show also is the only midsize late night talk show currently on the air with the same host for 15 consecutive years.

No, we’re not sure what is a “midsize late night show.”

“Over the past 15 years our show has received many accolades: Emmy awards, Writers Guild, Critic’s Choice, we got an NAACP Image Award and more Webbys than any show could ever want,” Kimmel boasted at the top of his broadcast.

“But there is one award that has eluded not only us – but every show on television and that is the JD Power Award.”

The JD Power Award is “the gold standard for customer satisfaction,” Kimmel crowed. “JD Power gives them for all kinds of products: cars, banks, wireless providers- you name it.”

But never, until tonight, a TV show.

“And to me, that didn’t seem right,” Kimmel said. “I can’t win a JD Power Award just because I’m not an SUV? I thought this was America!”

So, Team Kimmel called JD Power and got a meeting with its new-ish CEO, Dave Habiger. Kimmel asked Dave what it would take “to win this most coveted and prestigious of all the honors there are,” Kimmel explained. For the past two weeks, the firm officially considering Kimmel’s show.