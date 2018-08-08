Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that he’s booked Kanye West for his Thursday ABC late-night show.

Presumably they’ll talk about West’s support of President Donald Trump, and a possible White House run for his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

In June, Kanye attempted to clean up his wildly controversial remarks about slavery being a choice, and Trump’s “dragon energy.” Kanye grabbed headlines when he told TMZ that 400 years of slavery sounded more to him like some sort of choice on the part of the enslaved.

Meanwhile, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, fresh off her political triumph in getting Trump to commute a prison sentence, wasn’t ruling out a White House run for herself. “Never say never,” KKW told Van Jones.

Nearly a decade after Trump reportedly complained he’d been stuck with Khloe Kardashian on his Celebrity Apprentice reality TV series when he really wanted her “hot” sister Kim, Trump finally got the Kardashian of his dreams on his new reality series, The White House. Kim visited the White House to make the case for pardoning Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence on drug offenses.

Kimmel’s tweet: