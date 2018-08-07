Late night TV shows spent Monday catching up on President Donald Trump’s historic tweet over the weekend. Jimmy Kimmel may have described it best, in industry terms.

“Yesterday – I don’t know if you if you were following this over the weekend – he thumbed a doozy. One that could potentially land his son in prison,” the ABC late-night host marveled on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It started when Washington Post reported Trump was worried his son – DJTJ. as Kimmel calls him – could be in a legal jam because of the meeting Junior took with Russians at Trump Tower during the campaign.

Naturally, Trump pushed back, via Twitter:

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” POTUS tweeted. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

“That is all very interesting to Robert Mueller, because DJTJ originally said the meeting was about adopting Russian children. The President himself dictated that explanation last year,” Kimmel reminded viewers.



“Now he says, in writing, on Twitter, that the meeting with the Russians was to get information on an opponent. Also known as ‘collusion’,” Kimmel spelled out, adding, “It’s nice that, even on vacation, the president manages to find time to incrimi-tweet his son. His wonderful son.”

The President reportedly has been advised to knock off the tweeting about the meeting with the Russians. But he does not listen to anybody, the ABC star noted.



“Not since Robert Durst in The Jinx has a defendant done such a good job of convicting himself publicly,” Kimmel declared.

“And I have to say – I love it, I really do – I like to imagine his lawyers’ faces when they see a tweet like this,” Kimmel smiled. “I bet they carry pillows to scream into.”