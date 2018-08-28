Rescue Me and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll vets Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti have signed a first-look deal with FX Productions. Under the pact, the duo will develop new television projects for FX Networks and other outlets via their newly established production company Milestone TV & Film.

The move follows the recent end of a successful 25-year partnership with Denis Leary and Apostle for the duo. As producers, writers, and directors, the three produced television series across networks, as well as films. Currently, Serpico and Sellitti are producing Leary’s USA drama pilot Erase along with Alex Cary.

“We’ve had an amazing adventure helping to build Apostle from the ground up and we’re proud of all that we have accomplished,” said Serpico. “Denis remains a trusted collaborator and friend. Moving forward, Tom and I are thrilled to be partnering with FX Productions, a place we’ve always considered home.”

Serpico was an Executive Producer on FX’s Rescue Me and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, as well as IFC’s Maron. During his tenure at Apostle some of his feature work included Blow and the documentary Burn, which won the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award. Serpico also won the Producers Guild’s Visionary Award. Serpico is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Sellitti is a veteran writer and producer, including as a Co-Executive Producer on FX’s Rescue Me and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll. Some of his other television credits include Maron, Sirens and the Comedy Central Roast series. Sellitti is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti are very talented producers who have emerged as terrific writers,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Together, they’ve partnered with our team for quite some time and were instrumental in Rescue Me. We’re delighted to build on our long-standing creative partnership with Jim and Tom as we continue to expand FXP’s roster of premiere programming.”