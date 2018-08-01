Hell’s Kitchen contestant Jessica Vogel died Monday. She was 34.

Her fiance, John Michael Keyser, said that she was being treated for chronic inflammatory bowel disease and her heart gave out, according to NorthJersey.com. Additional details about her death have not been released.

Vogel was a contestant on season 12 of Fox’s Gordon Ramsay-hosted reality cooking competition. Out of 20 contestants, she was the ninth chef eliminated. She also appeared on the Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen.

A self-proclaimed Jersey girl, Vogel attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales in Denver. She began her chef career at the New Jersey-based restaurant Kevin’s Thyme in Ho-Ho-Kus. She also worked for chef Christine Nunn as a pastry chef at Grange in Westwood and then went on to Picnic on the Square. She went on to serve as executive chef of Black Rebel Burger in Hackensack.

Vogel was active on social media and according to the New Jersey Star-Ledger, her appearances on Hell’s Kitchen and Cutthroat Kitchen and the pressure to stand out in a crowd took its toll on Vogel over the years. She wrote a post on Medium.com in October that gave the impression that she was admitting to having a drinking problem, according to NorthJersey.com. “When my sister says start a blog, the narcissistic alcoholic in me thinks me and I. Perfect. I’m f****d up,” she wrote.

She continued, “I’m weeks away from 34 years old and got told I drink too much and have cirrhosis. Did it stop me from pouring shots of alcohol? Nope. Did my lifestyle of sex, drugs and foie gras come to a born again Christian revelation? F**k that noise… I don’t know if you want an adventure tale, but I’m here and ready to tell. My name is Jess and I’ve lived to tell about it. To be continued…” The post has since been deleted.

She is survived by her mother Donna Bruchmann, her father Mark Vogel and her sister Caitlin Johnstone.