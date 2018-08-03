The name of the next American Horror Story iteration, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, is literal, EP ALexis Martin Woodall said at TCA panel on the latest season of the anthology horror hit.

“The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins” she smiled.

And, Jessica Lange is returning, Sarah Paulson revealed to TV critics who lapped it up. Lange is returning as Constance in Episode 6, which Paulson said she is going to direct.

Woodall said creator/EP Ryan Murphy has “invited all of the witches to return.” Whether the rest do remains to be seen. “But the invitation is out there.”

TV critics wanted names. Paulson reigned them in. “You guys got a lot of information today,” she scolded. “Let’s eek it out, so there’s stuff to look forward to. It’s like Love Boat; you open the door and ‘Oh my god!'”

“I was on that show, Kathy Bates reminded, gobsmacking the rest of the AHS alum on stage, includingLeslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Emma Roberts.

Bates said she played a newlywed on Love Boat. At this TCA, Bates is sporting a very new hairstyle and color. She said she did that in celebration of her 70th birthday, when asked if the new look was relevant to the next round of AHS.

Getting back to the subject of AHS: Apocalypse, the season is about the end of the “real world” Woodall clarified to critics, who seemed stumped by the concept. “It’s very tangible,” she explained, asking, “is that cagey enough?”

“It’s The End of the World,” Paulson reiterated when TV critics pressed for clarification. “It’s the biggest – shit!” she said in exasperation, because they weren’t supposed to reveal too much, per usual with AHS panels at TCA.

“It’s the apocalypse in the truest sense of the word,” she spelled out.

Added Woodall, “All joking aside, if that’s what launches it, and if we’re still here, the world did not totally end.”

“It’s not Night of the Rabbits,” Bates chimed in, confusing everyone.

Earlier in the day, FX Network chief John Landgraf told Deadline that, American Horror Story is heading into its eighth installment as part of a two-season pickup for cycles 8 and 9, and has been picked up for an extra season, its 10th.

As Murphy recently moved to Netflix for a big overall deal there, he “remains pretty committed” to his FX slate, and he is “really excited about Pose,” which was just renewed by FX for a second season, Landgraf told Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva.