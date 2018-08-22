Jessica Jones creator and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg is moving to Warner Bros. TV under a new overall deal where she will develop new television projects with the studio. Rosenberg will exit the Netflix Marvel drama series after the upcoming third season. Production is currently underway on Season 3. A return date has not yet been set.

“All of my attention remains with the extraordinary cast, writers and production team of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones,’ until the completion of Season Three,” Rosenberg said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “It continues to be a career highlight working with my partners at Marvel Television and Netflix. We’re extraordinarily grateful to the viewers who have supported us every step of the way on Jessica’s journey, which is so beautifully realized by Krysten Ritter and the amazing cast including Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville and Carrie-Anne Moss. We have so many talented storytellers in every area of this show, who I’m honored to call friends and collaborators. As I look ahead after this season, I’m thrilled that I will be able to explore new projects with the talented team at Warner Bros. Television and push myself in new challenging creative directions.”

Rosenberg created, executive produces and showruns the critically praised Peabody-winning Marvel’s Jessica Jones starring Krysten Ritter as New York City PI Jones. She previousy served as head writer and executive producer of Showtime’s Dexter. Her other credits include Ally McBeal, The O.C., Party of Five and creator and showrunner of ABC’s Red Widow, which was produced under her Tall Girl Productions banner.

Rosenberg is repped by UTA and attorney Jeanne Newman of Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller.

Rosenberg’s deal is a bit of a twist and a win for traditional studios that have recently seen creators exit for lucrative pacts with Netflix, such as Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and most recently Kenya Barris.

