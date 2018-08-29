EXCLUSIVE: Shudder, the AMC Networks genre streaming service, has jumped in to acquire North American rights to Jessica Forever, the dystopian thriller that will have its world premiere as the closing-night film of the Platform section at next month’s Toronto Film Festival. The film from first-time directors Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel will now bow exclusively on Shudder in 2019.

The pic, in English and French, centers on a woman and her makeshift family of rehabilitated marauders fighting for peace in a dystopian world where violent misfits reign supreme. Aomi Muyock, Sebastian Urzendowsky, Lucas Ionesco and Paul Hamy star.

“Jessica Forever is a visionary and surprising movie from two amazing first-time filmmakers that we can’t wait to share with Shudder members,” Shudder GM Craig Engler said.

The deal was made by Shudder and MK2 Films, which is repping worldwide sales.

The Toronto Film Festival runs September 6-16. The Platform section kicks off September 7 with Tim Sutton’s Donnybrook starring Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale and Jamie Bell.