Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films is teaming up with Voltage Pictures to produce Eve, a character driven actioner that the two-time Oscar nominee will star in. Matthew Newton who wrote the script is also directing. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Newton recently directed, Who We Are Now, starring Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts and Zach Quinto, which FilmRise acquired after the pic premiered at last year’s TIFF. The movie was released in May to critical acclaim and named a New York Times Critics’ Pick with the Los Angeles Times beaming, “Every minute of this film is absolutely mesmerizing.”

Voltage

Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam will produce alongside Chastain and her partner Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films. Newton will also produce. Jonathan Deckter will serve as EP with Babacar Diene serving as co-producer.

Chastain / Carmichael said, “Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We’ve been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on Eve.” Chartier said, “Matt Newton wrote a wonderful new character in Eve and Jessica Chastain will once again deliver an amazing performance.”

“I have always admired Jessica Chastain’s work. So when I wrote Eve, an intelligent, strong, and incredibly capable character, she was my immediate first choice to bring her to life. I am humbled and thrilled to be collaborating with Jessica and Voltage on the film,” Newton said.

Voltage will fully finance Eve and also handle international sales and co-rep domestic with CAA.

Chastain is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller which handled the deal. Newton is repped by Varun Monga at ESArtists.

Chastain was nominated for best actress for 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty and supporting actress for 2011’s The Help. She’s currently shooting New Line’s It: Chapter Two playing the grown-up role of Beverly Marsh and she’ll next be seen in Fox’s Feb. 14 release X-Men: The Dark Phoenix in the role of Smith.