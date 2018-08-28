The Help director reportedly has stepped in to direct Voltage Pictures’ Eve after the project’s original helmer exited. Matthew Newton left the production after news resurfaced about his pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend 11 years ago in his native Australia. Eve reunites Chastain with her Help director.

Chastain, a Time’s Up champion, came under fire on social media following the news that Newton was directing, and he stepped down on August 10. In a statement, Newton said: “I am profoundly aware that I have a responsibility to lead where I have failed in the past. I can never undo the harm that I’ve caused the people I’ve cared about, and I carry that shame and responsibility with me every day. Over the past eight years I have been working extensively with healthcare professionals to help me overcome my addiction and mental health illness. For the past six years I have lived a quiet and sober life. All I can do now is try to be a living amends and hopefully contribute to the positive change occurring in our industry.”

Chastain is producing Eve under her Freckle Films label with Voltage financing. Project details are being kept under wraps. Newton also was set as a writer on Eve. THR first reported the news about Taylor stepping into Eve.